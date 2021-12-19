Theatres rejoice as ‘Spider-Man’ sets the cash registers ringing

On day one, Spider-Man had set a record in southern territories such as Andhra Pradesh, beating the numbers of Avengers: Endgame but those markets have seen a drop over time thanks to the release of local Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise-Part One. The Allu Arjun-starrer had made ₹37.55 crore on its first day worldwide and is also looking to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of the weekend across the globe.