Theatre owners revisit pricing plans to woo audiences
Pricing is a double-edged sword across the industry at the moment. There is a section of high-end audiences that are ready to shell out even ₹800-1,000 in top metros, while there is also a need to drive mass volume in smaller markets
After testing various promotional pricing strategies for small films over the past few months, theatre owners are now revisiting their ticket pricing plans given the box office failure of recent titles.
