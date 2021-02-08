Theatres upbeat about summer with new releases, 100% capacity

NEW DELHI : The relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country seems to have perked up theatre owners and producers who are more confident of locking dates for new releases. If all goes well and new films hit theatres, trade experts say the box office could see a 20% jump from ordinary times given the pent-up demand.

Typically, close to ₹1700 crore rides on summer releases in India. With audiences cooped up at home for months eagerly waiting to see big stars on the big screen, the exhibition business could be on the path to recovery.

While Reliance Entertainment is expected to announce a date for both Sooryavanshi and ‘83 in the coming days, Salman Khan and John Abraham have already settled for Eid in May for their films Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2 respectively. Later in the year, stars like Shah Rukh Khan (Pathan), Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chadha), Ajay Devgn (Maidaan), Akshay Kumar (Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re), Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) and Ranveer Singh (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) will also have releases. Meanwhile, the south Indian film industry is already planning to bounce back to full-scale theatrical showcasing with offerings like KGF 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, among others scheduled for release.

“We are glad that producers recognize the significance of cinemas in the entire value chain, and have started planning theatrical release for their movies. Considering the lead time of a month for marketing and publicity, we will start seeing new releases hitting cinema screens in the months of March and April," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said, calling 2021 the year of cinema entertainment with 50 plus titles in Hindi and other Indian languages each expected to hit screens, complemented by a rich Hollywood pipeline.

“This summer, movie lovers will be spoilt for choice, with plenty of options across genres and languages," Jyala added.

Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said that while final slotting of films is still to be done, the MHA announcement has definitely upped excitement levels enough for producers to start negotiating dates.

If state-wise permissions come in followed by the vaccination drive in full gear and the flow of consistent, good-quality content resumes, there could be a 20% jump in box office as compared to previous benchmarks of 2019, Johar added.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and a few others have already granted permits for 100% theatre occupancy. To be sure, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh contribute almost 60% of the Hindi box office, and remain key to the release of large Hindi films.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd called the government order a big shot in the arm that would provide immediate benefit to theatres and help improve customer sentiment.

“It’s almost after a year and a long wait that we can see happiness on cinema lovers’ faces, as the government has permitted cinema halls to operate at full capacity," said Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios adding that summers are considered the highest revenue-generating season. Zee will announce its slate for the year soon.

A spokesperson for Reliance Entertainment said the company has not yet finalized dates for either Sooryavanshi or ’83. But trade experts said the idea is to ensure four weeks gap between two big films. Given that Salman Khan has already reserved Eid in May for Radhe, one of the two Reliance films will hit screens in March and the other in June, they added.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said that while Bollywood has remained most skeptical about theatres, post the covid-19 lockdown, the success of Tamil film Master down south has proven that massy, commercial films will work at any time.

However, many industry experts caution against such enthusiasm. Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema pointed out that the cinema business may be restarting, but with at least 1,000-1,500 fewer screens that have shut permanently.

“People have lost jobs, suffered pay cuts, gotten used to watching films at their own convenience so we’re staring at a completely different scenario. The only agenda should be to bring people back to theatres right now," Mohan said.

