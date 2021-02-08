Theatres upbeat about summer with new releases, 100% capacity

While Reliance Entertainment is expected to announce a date for both Sooryavanshi and ‘83 in the coming days, Salman Khan and John Abraham have already settled for Eid in May for their films Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2 respectively. Later in the year, stars like Shah Rukh Khan (Pathan), Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chadha), Ajay Devgn (Maidaan), Akshay Kumar (Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re), Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) and Ranveer Singh (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) will also have releases. Meanwhile, the south Indian film industry is already planning to bounce back to full-scale theatrical showcasing with offerings like KGF 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, among others scheduled for release.

