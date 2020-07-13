Theatres will need significant investments in repairs before reopening

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to reopening of cinemas after a four-month lockdown, several movie theatre owners have realised they will need to invest large sums in repair and refurbishment before they can resume operations. From new screens, speakers and projectors to seating and carpeting, the average cost of bringing back a decent-sized auditorium could go up to ₹3.5 crore. This will be in addition to the expenditure on safety and hygiene measures such as sanitisation booths, skill training for staff, disposable cutlery and so on that exhibitors have promised to regain the confidence of audiences.