Industry
Gen Z spending power set to hit $2 tn by 2035: Snap-BCG report
SummaryThe first comprehensive report on India's Gen Z provides hard data on the spending power and consumer behaviour of this growing section or population. It sheds light on how Gen Z's values—authenticity, visual engagement and deep connections—are reshaping brand messaging.
MUMBAI: India's Generation Z of 377 million people is rapidly redefining the consumer landscape with its growing economic power, a new report said.
