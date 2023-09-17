Kamal Haasan's 1987 film is to be re-released in theatres, known for its silent black comedy.

Ardeshir Irani's "Alam Ara" marked a significant milestone in Indian cinema. It stands as a pivotal moment in the history of Indian filmmaking as it was the first-ever Indian movie to integrate sound into the film, ushering in the era of talkies.

This breakthrough opened the door for the production of more sound films in the future. While silent films were still in existence at the time, their popularity was on the decline and eventually ceased production for mainstream audiences.

However, this trend took a turn in 1987, thanks to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, a renowned director known for his work on films like "Michael Madana Kama Rajan" and "Magalir Mattum."

Rao decided to create a film devoid of dialogue once more. This unique film boasted an ensemble cast that included notable names such as Kamal Haasan, Amala Akkineni, Pratap Pothen, Tinu Anand, and Samir Khakhar. It was released under two titles: "Pushpak" and “Pesum Padam."

In a recent development, Kamal Haasan's production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, made an announcement on social media regarding the re-release of this 1987 film in theatres. The production house's post mentioned:

"Pushpak, Pesumpadam, a pioneer in silent black comedy and an iconic masterpiece of Indian cinema, will be re-released in theatres soon."

Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan's 2006 action-thriller "Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu," directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, also experienced a re-release. This re-release received a highly positive response from the public.

The versatile actor Vikram has a busy schedule ahead with four films in the pipeline, although specific release dates have not been announced for any of them. He is set to appear in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film, "Kalki," which boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Additionally, post-production work for "Indian 2," the sequel to the 1996 film directed by S Shankar, is currently in progress. Besides these projects, Kamal Haasan has also signed on for a film with H. Vinoth, tentatively titled “KH233 - Rise to Rule."