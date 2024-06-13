This summer’s breakout star is a 94-year-old actress

Jelly beans for energy

Squibb said she never aspired to be more than a useful character actor, much less a star. But her Academy Award nod—as the salty spouse of a man obsessed with a clearly bogus sweepstakes jackpot in Alexander Payne’s black-and-white “Nebraska"—put Squibb-ian zest in higher demand. She recently wrapped filming in New York on her next lead role, as the title character in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, “Eleanor the Great," about a Florida senior who moves to New York solo after losing her best friend.