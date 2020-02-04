This vintage Super Bowl commercial made Anand Mahindra cry

The tear-jerker is making millions emotional and among them is Anand Mahindra.

The business tycoon has shared the video link of the ad on his Twitter handle and wrote, "This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it's my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts..."

Titled 'Loretta', the advertisement shows how an old man reminisces about his late wife with the help of Google Assistant. As his post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "While the creative is nice. Creepy though as to how much Google knows about us...."

Another wrote, "@anandmahindra ji you're spot on; I'd urge you to imagine a scenario where we forget our marriage anniversary. It is petrifying."

A post read, "Google knows how to tap the emotions."

Another Tweeple remarked, "It's not about the human touch, it touching emotions is the CX, code of success, lovely advert."

Here's the Google's Super Bowl commercial:





