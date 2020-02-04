This vintage Super Bowl commercial made Anand Mahindra cry
Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra has recently tweeted that Google's Super Bowl 2020 commercial made him cry.
The business tycoon has shared the video link of the ad on his Twitter handle and wrote, "This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it's my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts..."
This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI