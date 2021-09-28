Three challenges facing Netflix’s expansion in India

Netflix has been trying to widen its appeal to draw price-discerning Indians, for many of whom a smartphone is the device of both compulsion and choice. So, in July 2019, it launched mobile plans at ₹199 per month. Similarly, it tied up with Reliance Jio to bundle its plans with the former’s phone connections. The question facing Netflix is how much pricing power it is willing to cede in India to garner subscribers.