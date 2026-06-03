The Dhurandhar effect: three-hour movies make a comeback

Films that run for three hours or more are making a comeback in Indian cinemas, reversing years of efforts by filmmakers and multiplexes to keep runtimes lean and maximise screenings.
From the two-part Dhurandhar franchise and Animal to recent releases across Malayalam and Marathi cinema, filmmakers are increasingly planning longer formats as they build larger cinematic universes and immersive storytelling experiences.
OTT influence
Industry executives said the shift reflects changing audience behaviour, with viewers already accustomed to binge-watching long-form storytelling on OTT platforms, increasingly associating longer runtimes with scale and value for money.
"Filmmakers today are building larger cinematic universes, deeper character arcs, and immersive storytelling experiences meant specifically for the big screen,” Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said.
The success of recent three-hour-plus club films, including Border 2, Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Raja Shivaji, Animal, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD, has also given confidence that audiences are willing to sit through longer runtimes if the content is engaging. In fact, many viewers now associate larger runtimes with scale and value for money in theatres, Mendiratta added.