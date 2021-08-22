The Wall Street Journal evacuated its last workers out of Kabul on Saturday after a week of repeated attempts that included attacks against some of them and the assistance of the Qatari government.

The successful evacuation by the Journal concluded an effort by the Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post to get more than 200 people out of the country over the last week. By Friday morning, the Journal said it facilitated the safe passage of its Afghanistan colleagues and their families, evacuating 76 people to Qatar; the last four remained in the airport in Kabul awaiting a promised flight for three days.

Those four people were in the air en route to Ukraine on Saturday, according to Journal Managing Editor Karen Pensiero.

The New York Times and Washington Post said earlier this week those two news organizations successfully evacuated colleagues and their families from Afghanistan.

The Biden administration said earlier this week that Kabul’s international airport was open for military and commercial flights, but thousands of people trying to leave Afghanistan still struggled to get to the airport in the capital city. By Friday, the perimeter of Kabul’s airport remained engulfed in chaos, with troops firing tear gas to control desperate crowds.

The urgent effort to get remaining Journal staff out of the country began last Sunday, as the Taliban had closed in on Kabul. Journal workers and their families feared retribution after some had received earlier threats from the Taliban and due to their affiliation with a Western media organization, said Ms. Pensiero.

A group of Journal news staff and their families arrived at the civilian part of the airport on Sunday, said Ms. Pensiero. They waited there until Monday in hopes of securing a flight, but the Taliban ejected the group from the area, she said. After a failed attempt to access U.S. military support at the airport, the group took up a position on the airport grounds.

Taliban militants approached the group and began beating civilians, inflicting injuries on some Journal workers and their family members, including a 13-year-old boy, said Ms. Pensiero. The group decided to flee the airport and return to their homes.

After another failed attempt to get into the airport Tuesday, they had help from the Qatari government, as well as support from U.S. government officials, said Ms. Pensiero. On Wednesday, the Journal’s security team told a group of 76 people to gather at the Serena Hotel, where they were ushered onto buses and escorted by Qatari officials to the airport, she said.

Taliban escorts were on board the buses used to move the Journal staff. It took nearly 12 hours for the group to get inside the airport, including several hours waiting outside the airport gates until early Thursday morning, according to Ms. Pensiero. Later that morning, they boarded a Qatari air force plane for safe passage to Qatar.

The remaining four Journal colleagues had made it to the airport, but were waiting on a separate flight to Ukraine, she said. That plane was delayed for three days in the hopes that other passengers would be able to break through the chaos outside the airport and make the flight.

The Journal’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray and Ms. Pensiero emailed staff on Friday that most of the group was moved to Qatar. “They are safe, in high spirits and in good accommodations, and we expect they will soon depart for another destination," they wrote.

Washington Post reporter Susannah George gave an account this week in that publication of an escape riddled by anxiety and violence, including a colleague and his young daughter getting beaten by the Taliban. Eventually, British troops arrived to facilitate a larger evacuation, clearing a path to the airport and helping 13 staffers and their family members board a U.S. military flight to Doha, Qatar, she reported.

The New York Times also described in an article published Thursday scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport following the arrival of the Taliban. Its people were aided by a pair of Times foreign correspondents, including Thomas Gibbons-Neff, a former Marine, who returned to Kabul after already having evacuated to help his Afghan colleagues in their departure efforts, according to the Times article. Eventually, 128 people from the Times were able to leave with the assistance of the government of Qatar and additional support from U.S. government officials, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We urge the international community to continue working on behalf of the many brave Afghan journalists still at risk in the country," said A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times, in a statement on Friday.

