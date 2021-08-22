Three news organizations complete Kabul evacuation following dangerous encounters

The New York Times also described in an article published Thursday scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport following the arrival of the Taliban. Its people were aided by a pair of Times foreign correspondents, including Thomas Gibbons-Neff, a former Marine, who returned to Kabul after already having evacuated to help his Afghan colleagues in their departure efforts, according to the Times article. Eventually, 128 people from the Times were able to leave with the assistance of the government of Qatar and additional support from U.S. government officials, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.