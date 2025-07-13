Supreme Court's ‘Thug Life’ verdict reinforces cinema's rights. But threat of mob veto still looms
The Supreme Court's directive on Thug Life reinforces the need for states to protect lawful film releases against threats. Stronger enforcement and support from local authorities will ensure that judicial orders are respected and prevent extra-judicial bans on films.
The Supreme Court's direction to the Karnataka government to ensure the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, while expressing concerns over ‘extra-judicial’ bans, reinforces the freedom and expression and the theatres’ right to screen controversial films. But cinemas still hesitate to release such movies unless law enforcement agencies provide effective protection, according to experts.