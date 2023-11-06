Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan’s movie has miles to go to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan’s movie has miles to go to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salman Khan's much-awaited filme Tiger 3 will have a Diwali release.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12

The advance booking has started for Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Tiger 3. The Hindi movie, showcasing in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX, has witnessed a remarkable response from the audience, indicating a strong opening day turnout.

The standard 2D Hindi screenings have raked in an impressive gross of 3.9 crore with 138,804 tickets sold, indicating a substantial interest in conventional viewing experiences. These screenings are set to take place across a vast number of 7,231 shows. The average ticket price (ATP) for these shows stands at 283, showcasing the film's mass appeal.

Also Read: Early Bird to Midnight Owl: 'Tiger 3' advance booking offers shows from 6 AM to midnight. Check prices here

On the other end of the spectrum, the premium IMAX 2D format has amassed a gross of 16,95,930 from 2,713 tickets sold, which translates to an ATP of 656. Despite the higher price point, the enthusiasm for the IMAX experience is palpable, with 109 shows slated to screen the film in this format.

Meanwhile, the 4DX versions of Tiger 3 have also shown promising figures, pulling in a gross of 3,05,550 from just 513 tickets sold. This immersive format, though less widely available with 52 shows, boasts an ATP of 679, underlining the audience's willingness to pay a premium for a more engaging cinematic experience.

Across all of India, Tiger 3 has amassed an overall gross of approximately 4.2 crore, through 1,42,030 tickets sold across 7,392 shows on its first day. This impressive haul underscores the movie's blockbuster potential and the thriving pulse of India's movie-going audience.

Pathan Day 1 advance booking

In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan garnered over 31 crore in gross sales in Day 1 advance booking. The Telugu version had gross sales of over 64 lakh and the Tamil version 17 lakh. Across all languages, "Pathaan" amassed an approximate gross of 32.01 crore from a total of 1,080,091 tickets sold.

Watch: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 trailer comes with a massive surprise! Check how fans are reacting

Tiger 3, however, still has around a week to improve its numbers. Salman Khan's next movie is set to release on November 12.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 01:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.