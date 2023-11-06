The advance booking has started for Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Tiger 3. The Hindi movie, showcasing in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX, has witnessed a remarkable response from the audience, indicating a strong opening day turnout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The standard 2D Hindi screenings have raked in an impressive gross of ₹3.9 crore with 138,804 tickets sold, indicating a substantial interest in conventional viewing experiences. These screenings are set to take place across a vast number of 7,231 shows. The average ticket price (ATP) for these shows stands at ₹283, showcasing the film's mass appeal.

Also Read: Early Bird to Midnight Owl: 'Tiger 3' advance booking offers shows from 6 AM to midnight. Check prices here On the other end of the spectrum, the premium IMAX 2D format has amassed a gross of ₹16,95,930 from 2,713 tickets sold, which translates to an ATP of ₹656. Despite the higher price point, the enthusiasm for the IMAX experience is palpable, with 109 shows slated to screen the film in this format.

Meanwhile, the 4DX versions of Tiger 3 have also shown promising figures, pulling in a gross of ₹3,05,550 from just 513 tickets sold. This immersive format, though less widely available with 52 shows, boasts an ATP of ₹679, underlining the audience's willingness to pay a premium for a more engaging cinematic experience.

Across all of India, Tiger 3 has amassed an overall gross of approximately ₹4.2 crore, through 1,42,030 tickets sold across 7,392 shows on its first day. This impressive haul underscores the movie's blockbuster potential and the thriving pulse of India's movie-going audience.

Pathan Day 1 advance booking In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan garnered over ₹31 crore in gross sales in Day 1 advance booking. The Telugu version had gross sales of over ₹64 lakh and the Tamil version ₹17 lakh. Across all languages, "Pathaan" amassed an approximate gross of ₹32.01 crore from a total of 1,080,091 tickets sold.

Watch: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 trailer comes with a massive surprise! Check how fans are reacting Tiger 3, however, still has around a week to improve its numbers. Salman Khan's next movie is set to release on November 12.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

