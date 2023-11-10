comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan's movie eyes bumper Diwali opening, garners 12.43 crore
Back Back

Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan's movie eyes bumper Diwali opening, garners ₹12.43 crore

 Livemint

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is now creating its buzz ahead of its release on Diwali. So far, the move has collected ₹12.43 crore till Friday.

Salman Khan in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Salman Khan in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

Tiger 3 booking: Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is all set to bring another part of its Tiger series to cinema theatres this Diwali. Ahead of its release on Sunday, the movie has earned 12.43 crore from booking, according to the data of Sacnilk.com released on Friday. 

The Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi starrer movie is now running in two figures and there are also high chances that it will become the biggest Diwali opener in India.

The movie will be released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX. It has witnessed a remarkable response from the audience, indicating a strong opening day turnout.

Tiger 3 advance booking numbers 

According to Sacnilk.com, around 4,62,327 tickets have already been sold for the first day of Tiger 3 release. Out of the total tickets sold for the first-day shows, 4,35,913 tickets are for the Hindi 2D, version and 14,158 for the Telugu 2D version. Moreover, around 1957 people bought tickets for its Tamil version. Not only this, 8203 tickets have already been booked for its IMAX version for day 1.

According to media reports, the movie may not be released in Oman and Kuwait. A possible reason for the movie ban could be Katrina Kaif's towel scene in the film.

The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma. His earlier hit films are Band Baja Baraat. Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF's Spy Universe, earlier Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 06:36 PM IST
