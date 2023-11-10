Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan's movie eyes bumper Diwali opening, garners ₹12.43 crore
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is now creating its buzz ahead of its release on Diwali. So far, the move has collected ₹12.43 crore till Friday.
Tiger 3 booking: Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is all set to bring another part of its Tiger series to cinema theatres this Diwali. Ahead of its release on Sunday, the movie has earned ₹12.43 crore from booking, according to the data of Sacnilk.com released on Friday.