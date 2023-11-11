Tiger 3 advance box office collection: Salman Khan's film already made ₹15 crore before release, report claims
Tiger 3 advance box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has sold 5.86 lakh tickets worth ₹15.58 crores before its release on Diwali.
