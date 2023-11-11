Film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatre on Diwali festival with a bang. This is because before the release date the film has sold 5.86 lakh tickets worth ₹15.58 crores, across all formats and languages, industry tracker Sacnilk said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is headed for a ₹35 crore opening.

Helmed by Maeesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek The Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai".

The movie will be released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tiger 3's advance booking The advance booking for Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi, opened on 5 November.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd, the action-dram film Tiger 3 is expected to earn close to ₹40 crore on the first day of its release on Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OVR INOX chain said it has sold about 1.80 lakh tickets of “Tiger 3" for the first weekend, which is from Sunday to Thursday. More than one lakh tickets have been sold for day one in over 1000 screens of PVR INOX across the country, he said.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said "Tiger 3" has shown "decent" advance sales and may register an opening anywhere between ₹35 to ₹40 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the fact that the film is releasing on main festival day, Mohan said "Not many people will go to theatres to watch it. However, if the buzz around the movie is good then it will do exceedingly well from Monday onwards. The film might open at ₹35-40 crore and it may continue to do more business as it's a holiday period," he added.

Other Diwali releases According to Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala, south Indian audience is enthusiastic about regional Diwali releases such as “Japan" (Tamil), featuring actor Karthi, director Karthik Subbaraj’s “Jigarthanda Double X" (Tamil), “Raid" with Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya, actor Dileep-starrer “Bandra" (Malayalam), and Rakshit Shetty’s “Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B" (Kannada). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bala said that the buzz around “Tiger" is not that great in southern India because the movie is not set in the region.

The trade analyst believes that while "Tiger 3" could perform well in places like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, positive word-of-mouth is necessary for the movie to garner support all over South India.

