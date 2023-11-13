Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film opens with a bang, earns ₹44 crore on Diwali
Tiger 3 Box Office Colelction: Tiger 3 becomes Salman Khan's biggest opener, surpassing Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy-thriller film Tiger 3 saw a bumper opening on its release day. Despite being released on the Diwali festival (12 November), Tiger 3 minted around ₹44 crore, according to media reports.
