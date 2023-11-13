Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy-thriller film Tiger 3 saw a bumper opening on its release day. Despite being released on the Diwali festival (12 November), Tiger 3 minted around ₹44 crore, according to media reports.

Theatres look for Diwali sparkle in post-covid bounceback

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 ( ₹42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 ( ₹40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali.

Salman Khan starrer film to have bumper collection of ₹40 crore on Diwali

Similarly, Tiger 3 has also been a four-leaf clover Katrina Kaif. The film has been her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 ( ₹52.25 crore), and Bharat with Salman. Katrina has reprised her role as a former ISI agent Zoya in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hits silver screen today, audience says 'best action movie of all time'

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai". It also stars Emraan Hashmi, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan.

Salman Khan's film already made ₹15 crore before release, report claims

There have also been reports of Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Kabir in the "War" movie.

Tiger 3 has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tiger 3: ‘Counting on you to protect our spoilers,’ Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

Set after the events of “Pathaan", the film will see Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.