Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film opens with a bang, earns ₹44 crore on Diwali

Tiger 3 Box Office Colelction: Tiger 3 becomes Salman Khan's biggest opener, surpassing Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Tiger 3 released on 12 November in Hindi, Tamil and TeluguPremium
Tiger 3 released on 12 November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy-thriller film Tiger 3 saw a bumper opening on its release day. Despite being released on the Diwali festival (12 November), Tiger 3 minted around 44 crore, according to media reports.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 ( 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 ( 40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali.

Similarly, Tiger 3 has also been a four-leaf clover Katrina Kaif. The film has been her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 ( 52.25 crore), and Bharat with Salman. Katrina has reprised her role as a former ISI agent Zoya in Tiger 3.

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai". It also stars Emraan Hashmi, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan.

There have also been reports of Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Kabir in the "War" movie.

Tiger 3 has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Set after the events of “Pathaan", the film will see Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 09:28 AM IST
