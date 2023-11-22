Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's movie becomes all-time biggest Diwali hit

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's movie becomes all-time biggest Diwali hit

Livemint

YRF's Tiger 3 becomes the all-time biggest Diwali hit, crossing the 400-crore mark worldwide.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan's movie has been doing well despite the World Cup fever

The interest in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 continues. The movie collected 6.70 crore on the 10th day while it demonstrated continued interest and influx of audience towards the movie.

Tiger 3 is proving to be quite captivating, with a total collection of 298 crore Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) in India after 10 days. Add 102.50 crore GBOC overseas to that, and the total GBOC stands at 400.50 crore.

Tiger 3 Nett Box Office Collection (NBOC)

On Friday, the film grossed 13.25 crore NBOC, with 13 crore from the Hindi version and 25 lakh from the dubbed versions. Saturday witnessed a substantial spike, with total collections reaching 18.75 crore, driven by 18.25 crore from the Hindi version and 50 lakh from the dubbed versions.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Still no competition for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s movie

Sunday saw 10.50 crore in total, with 25 lakh from the dubbed versions. This was the day when India clashed with Australia in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

The film's strong performance continued on Monday and Tuesday, with collections of 7.35 crore and 6.70 crore, respectively, in total.

Tiger 3 milestones

Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, became the all-time biggest Diwali release in Indian languages after crossing the 400-crore mark worldwide.

As per Yash Raj Films (YRF), The India GBOC stands at 298 crore while the net collection is 244.80 crore. The movie's GBOC overseas is 102.50 crore, making it a total of 400.50 crore GBOC.

Also Read: Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?

The top three highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time after Tiger 3 include Krrish 3 (2013) with 393 crore and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) with 389 crore. This means two out of three top Diwali hits now belong to Salman Khan.

No competition

Luckily for the movie, there is no big release scheduled for this Friday. The next big release is Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, scheduled to be released on December 1.

