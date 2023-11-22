The interest in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 continues. The movie collected ₹6.70 crore on the 10th day while it demonstrated continued interest and influx of audience towards the movie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tiger 3 is proving to be quite captivating, with a total collection of ₹298 crore Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) in India after 10 days. Add ₹102.50 crore GBOC overseas to that, and the total GBOC stands at ₹400.50 crore.

Tiger 3 Nett Box Office Collection (NBOC) On Friday, the film grossed ₹13.25 crore NBOC, with ₹13 crore from the Hindi version and ₹25 lakh from the dubbed versions. Saturday witnessed a substantial spike, with total collections reaching ₹18.75 crore, driven by ₹18.25 crore from the Hindi version and ₹50 lakh from the dubbed versions.

Sunday saw ₹10.50 crore in total, with ₹25 lakh from the dubbed versions. This was the day when India clashed with Australia in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

The film's strong performance continued on Monday and Tuesday, with collections of ₹7.35 crore and ₹6.70 crore, respectively, in total.

Tiger 3 milestones Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, became the all-time biggest Diwali release in Indian languages after crossing the ₹400-crore mark worldwide.

As per Yash Raj Films (YRF), The India GBOC stands at ₹298 crore while the net collection is ₹244.80 crore. The movie's GBOC overseas is ₹102.50 crore, making it a total of ₹400.50 crore GBOC.

The top three highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time after Tiger 3 include Krrish 3 (2013) with ₹393 crore and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) with ₹389 crore. This means two out of three top Diwali hits now belong to Salman Khan.

No competition Luckily for the movie, there is no big release scheduled for this Friday. The next big release is Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, scheduled to be released on December 1.

