Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made a thunderous impact on the Box Office. The film started its journey with a commendable ₹44.5 crore net collection on Day 1, which was a Sunday. The Hindi version contributed ₹43 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions added ₹1.3 crore and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

Maintaining the momentum, Tiger 3 witnessed a substantial rise on its first Monday, marking Day 2 of its release, with a 32.58% increase in its net collection, raking in ₹59 crore. This spike was led by the Hindi version, which amassed ₹58 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Tamil renditions also displayed steady performance with ₹78 lakh and ₹22 lakh, respectively.

However, Day 3 saw a downturn, with collections dipping by 25.42%. On its first Tuesday, the film garnered ₹44 crore, with the Hindi version at ₹43.5 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions saw a slight decline, bringing in ₹4 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

Day 4, which fell on a Wednesday, brought in early estimates of ₹22 crore, signalling a regular weekday Box Office behaviour.

As it stands, Tiger 3 has amassed a total of ₹169.50 crore net in India, marking a strong opening week and reflecting the audience's enthusiasm for this cinematic offering.

Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Jawan vs Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the first blockbuster of 2023, minted ₹220 crore in the first four days. The second day was its best day, collecting ₹70.5 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 collected ₹173.58. It had the best numbers on the third day, minting ₹51.7 crore.

In the first four days, Jawan collected ₹341.8 crore. On the first day itself, SRK’s latest movie minted ₹89.5 crore. On the fourth day, it recorded the highest collection of ₹95.8 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

