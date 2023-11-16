Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan vs Sunny Deol - who’s winning?
Salman Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 is running at theatres. Let's see how it has fared against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made a thunderous impact on the Box Office. The film started its journey with a commendable ₹44.5 crore net collection on Day 1, which was a Sunday. The Hindi version contributed ₹43 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions added ₹1.3 crore and ₹2 lakh, respectively.