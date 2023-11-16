comScore
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan vs Sunny Deol - who's winning?
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan vs Sunny Deol - who’s winning?

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salman Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 is running at theatres. Let's see how it has fared against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who's winning after 4 days?Premium
Tiger 3 vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who's winning after 4 days?

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made a thunderous impact on the Box Office. The film started its journey with a commendable 44.5 crore net collection on Day 1, which was a Sunday. The Hindi version contributed 43 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions added 1.3 crore and 2 lakh, respectively.

Maintaining the momentum, Tiger 3 witnessed a substantial rise on its first Monday, marking Day 2 of its release, with a 32.58% increase in its net collection, raking in 59 crore. This spike was led by the Hindi version, which amassed 58 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Tamil renditions also displayed steady performance with 78 lakh and 22 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?

However, Day 3 saw a downturn, with collections dipping by 25.42%. On its first Tuesday, the film garnered 44 crore, with the Hindi version at 43.5 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions saw a slight decline, bringing in 4 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

Day 4, which fell on a Wednesday, brought in early estimates of 22 crore, signalling a regular weekday Box Office behaviour.

Also Read: Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says...

As it stands, Tiger 3 has amassed a total of 169.50 crore net in India, marking a strong opening week and reflecting the audience's enthusiasm for this cinematic offering.

Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Jawan vs Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the first blockbuster of 2023, minted 220 crore in the first four days. The second day was its best day, collecting 70.5 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 collected 173.58. It had the best numbers on the third day, minting 51.7 crore.

In the first four days, Jawan collected 341.8 crore. On the first day itself, SRK’s latest movie minted 89.5 crore. On the fourth day, it recorded the highest collection of 95.8 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 08:57 AM IST
