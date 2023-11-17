comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s movie vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who’s winning?
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s movie vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who’s winning?

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Let's see how Salman Khan's movie is faring against other blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who’s winning?Premium
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan - who’s winning?

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made a significant impact at the Box Office, showcasing impressive figures across different language sectors. The film has garnered a worldwide collection of 270.55 crore, with a substantial contribution from the Indian market.

The Hindi version of Tiger 3 has led the charge with a robust collection, amassing 182.78 crore in India. The day-wise net collection started strong at 43 crore on Day 1. It saw a steady rise with 58 crore on Day 2, a peak at 43.5 crore on Day 3, followed by 20.5 crore on Day 4, and 17.78 crore (estimated) on Day 5.

Also Read: Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?

Tiger 3 has also been released in Tamil and Telugu, reaching a broader audience. The Tamil version, though modest in its earnings, shows a consistent viewership with collections marking 20 lakh on Day 1, and concluding with 9 lakh on Day 5 (estimated), totalling 64 lakh.

The Telugu rendition of the film, resonating well with its audience, has collected 1.3 crore on its opening day, maintaining a steady intake of 1.1 crore on Day 2, and 70 lakh on Day 3. Days 4 and 5 observed 50 lakh and 40 lakh (estimated) respectively, rounding off to a total of 4 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3: ‘Counting on you to protect our spoilers,’ Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

Tiger 3 has also ventured into the international market, earning 68 crore overseas. Despite the numbers, the verdict on the film remains undetermined at this stage.

Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan Box Office collections

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the first blockbuster of 2023, earned 280.75 crore (India net) after 5 days. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 earned 228.98 crore (India net) after 5 days. SRK’s next blockbuster of the year, Jawan, earned 319.08 crore (India net) after 5 days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
