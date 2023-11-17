Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Let's see how Salman Khan's movie is faring against other blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made a significant impact at the Box Office, showcasing impressive figures across different language sectors. The film has garnered a worldwide collection of ₹270.55 crore, with a substantial contribution from the Indian market.

The Hindi version of Tiger 3 has led the charge with a robust collection, amassing ₹182.78 crore in India. The day-wise net collection started strong at ₹43 crore on Day 1. It saw a steady rise with ₹58 crore on Day 2, a peak at ₹43.5 crore on Day 3, followed by ₹20.5 crore on Day 4, and ₹17.78 crore (estimated) on Day 5.

Tiger 3 has also been released in Tamil and Telugu, reaching a broader audience. The Tamil version, though modest in its earnings, shows a consistent viewership with collections marking ₹20 lakh on Day 1, and concluding with ₹9 lakh on Day 5 (estimated), totalling ₹64 lakh.

The Telugu rendition of the film, resonating well with its audience, has collected ₹1.3 crore on its opening day, maintaining a steady intake of ₹1.1 crore on Day 2, and ₹70 lakh on Day 3. Days 4 and 5 observed ₹50 lakh and ₹40 lakh (estimated) respectively, rounding off to a total of ₹4 crore.

Tiger 3 has also ventured into the international market, earning ₹68 crore overseas. Despite the numbers, the verdict on the film remains undetermined at this stage.

Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2 vs Jawan Box Office collections Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, the first blockbuster of 2023, earned ₹280.75 crore (India net) after 5 days. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 earned ₹228.98 crore (India net) after 5 days. SRK's next blockbuster of the year, Jawan, earned ₹319.08 crore (India net) after 5 days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

