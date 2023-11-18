Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' movie has been performing well at the box office since its release on November 12, Diwali. The action-drama has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. The film has earned around ₹13 crore, as per early estimates on Sacnilk.

The day-wise net collection started strong at ₹43 crore on Day 1. It saw a steady rise with ₹58 crore on Day 2, a peak at ₹43.5 crore on Day 3, followed by ₹20.5 crore on Day 4, and ₹17.78 crore (estimated) on Day 5. The total box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’ stands at ₹200.65 crore in six days.

Tiger 3 has also been released in Tamil and Telugu, reaching a broader audience. The Tamil version, though modest in its earnings, shows a consistent viewership with collections marking ₹20 lakh on Day 1, and concluding with ₹9 lakh on Day 5 (estimated), totaling ₹64 lakh.

The Telugu rendition of the film, resonating well with its audience, has collected ₹1.3 crore on its opening day, maintaining a steady intake of ₹1.1 crore on Day 2, and ₹70 lakh on Day 3. Days 4 and 5 observed ₹50 lakh and ₹40 lakh (estimated) respectively, rounding off to a total of ₹4 crore.

About Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ film

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3' is an action-drama-packed film starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif. The film was released in theatres on November 12. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look in the film.

The Aditya Chopra production under the banner Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3, the cast includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in an added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.