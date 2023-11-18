Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's film crosses ₹200-crore mark in one week
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' movie has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in six days since its release on November 12.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' movie has been performing well at the box office since its release on November 12, Diwali. The action-drama has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. The film has earned around ₹13 crore, as per early estimates on Sacnilk.
