comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Is Salman Khan’s movie a disaster? YRF fails to break even after first week
Back Back

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Is Salman Khan’s movie a disaster? YRF fails to break even after first week

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made ₹217.90 crore at the Box Office. However, the film has a budget of ₹300 crore, indicating that it is yet to break even after one week.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made ₹217.90 crore at the Box Office. (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made 217.90 crore at the Box Office. (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has had a mixed reaction at the Box Office since its release. The Bollywood movie kicked off its opening day with a robust 44.5 crore, showcasing its massive appeal, particularly in Hindi territories where it collected 43 crore. The Telugu and Tamil versions added 1.3 crore and 20 lakh, respectively, to the first day's tally.

The film witnessed an uptick on its first Monday, with collections soaring to 59.25 crore, marking a significant increase of 33.15% from Day 1, with Hindi collections peaking at 58 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says...

However, as weekdays set in, a drop was observed. The first Tuesday recorded a collection of 44.3 crore, which was a 25.23% decrease from the previous day. The downward trend continued into the first Wednesday, with a sharper decline of 52.37%, bringing in 21.1 crore.

By the first Thursday, the Yash Raj Films' production managed to pull in 18.5 crore, a minor dip of 12.32% from Wednesday's figures, hinting at a stabilising pattern in viewership. The overall Week 1 collection stood strong at 187.65 crore, demonstrating the film's staying power.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, series to watch - from The Killer, At the Moment to Apurva

The second weekend commenced with the first Friday garnering 13.25 crore, down by 28.38% compared to Thursday, which is typical for a weekday. Early estimates for the first Saturday indicate a collection of 17 crore, hinting at a weekend boost.

Is Tiger 3 a Box Office disaster?

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made 217.90 crore. While that sounds like a decent number, YRF has put in a much bigger amount to make the final instalment of the Tiger franchise. The earlier movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had a budget of 150 crore excluding Salman’s fees and earned 339.16 crore in India, as per an earlier report by Bollywood Hungama.

The same report says that Tiger 3 has a budget of 300 crore. By that number, Tiger 3 is yet to break even after one week. While there is still time for the movie to recover, it is unlikely for the movie to go much beyond.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 01:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App