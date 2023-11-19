Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Is Salman Khan’s movie a disaster? YRF fails to break even after first week
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made ₹217.90 crore at the Box Office. However, the film has a budget of ₹300 crore, indicating that it is yet to break even after one week.
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has had a mixed reaction at the Box Office since its release. The Bollywood movie kicked off its opening day with a robust ₹44.5 crore, showcasing its massive appeal, particularly in Hindi territories where it collected ₹43 crore. The Telugu and Tamil versions added ₹1.3 crore and ₹20 lakh, respectively, to the first day's tally.