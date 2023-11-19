Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has had a mixed reaction at the Box Office since its release. The Bollywood movie kicked off its opening day with a robust ₹44.5 crore, showcasing its massive appeal, particularly in Hindi territories where it collected ₹43 crore. The Telugu and Tamil versions added ₹1.3 crore and ₹20 lakh, respectively, to the first day's tally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film witnessed an uptick on its first Monday, with collections soaring to ₹59.25 crore, marking a significant increase of 33.15% from Day 1, with Hindi collections peaking at ₹58 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says... However, as weekdays set in, a drop was observed. The first Tuesday recorded a collection of ₹44.3 crore, which was a 25.23% decrease from the previous day. The downward trend continued into the first Wednesday, with a sharper decline of 52.37%, bringing in ₹21.1 crore.

By the first Thursday, the Yash Raj Films' production managed to pull in ₹18.5 crore, a minor dip of 12.32% from Wednesday's figures, hinting at a stabilising pattern in viewership. The overall Week 1 collection stood strong at ₹187.65 crore, demonstrating the film's staying power.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, series to watch - from The Killer, At the Moment to Apurva The second weekend commenced with the first Friday garnering ₹13.25 crore, down by 28.38% compared to Thursday, which is typical for a weekday. Early estimates for the first Saturday indicate a collection of ₹17 crore, hinting at a weekend boost.

Is Tiger 3 a Box Office disaster? Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made ₹217.90 crore. While that sounds like a decent number, YRF has put in a much bigger amount to make the final instalment of the Tiger franchise. The earlier movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had a budget of ₹150 crore excluding Salman's fees and earned ₹339.16 crore in India, as per an earlier report by Bollywood Hungama.

The same report says that Tiger 3 has a budget of ₹300 crore. By that number, Tiger 3 is yet to break even after one week. While there is still time for the movie to recover, it is unlikely for the movie to go much beyond.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

