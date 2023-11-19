Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Is Salman Khan’s movie a disaster? YRF fails to break even after first week

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Is Salman Khan’s movie a disaster? YRF fails to break even after first week

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made 217.90 crore at the Box Office. However, the film has a budget of 300 crore, indicating that it is yet to break even after one week.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has made 217.90 crore at the Box Office.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has had a mixed reaction at the Box Office since its release. The Bollywood movie kicked off its opening day with a robust 44.5 crore, showcasing its massive appeal, particularly in Hindi territories where it collected 43 crore. The Telugu and Tamil versions added 1.3 crore and 20 lakh, respectively, to the first day's tally.

The film witnessed an uptick on its first Monday, with collections soaring to 59.25 crore, marking a significant increase of 33.15% from Day 1, with Hindi collections peaking at 58 crore.

However, as weekdays set in, a drop was observed. The first Tuesday recorded a collection of 44.3 crore, which was a 25.23% decrease from the previous day. The downward trend continued into the first Wednesday, with a sharper decline of 52.37%, bringing in 21.1 crore.

By the first Thursday, the Yash Raj Films' production managed to pull in 18.5 crore, a minor dip of 12.32% from Wednesday's figures, hinting at a stabilising pattern in viewership. The overall Week 1 collection stood strong at 187.65 crore, demonstrating the film's staying power.

The second weekend commenced with the first Friday garnering 13.25 crore, down by 28.38% compared to Thursday, which is typical for a weekday. Early estimates for the first Saturday indicate a collection of 17 crore, hinting at a weekend boost.

Is Tiger 3 a Box Office disaster?

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has made 217.90 crore. While that sounds like a decent number, YRF has put in a much bigger amount to make the final instalment of the Tiger franchise. The earlier movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had a budget of 150 crore excluding Salman’s fees and earned 339.16 crore in India, as per an earlier report by Bollywood Hungama.

The same report says that Tiger 3 has a budget of 300 crore. By that number, Tiger 3 is yet to break even after one week. While there is still time for the movie to recover, it is unlikely for the movie to go much beyond.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
