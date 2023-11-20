comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 20 2023 13:49:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.75 -0.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.85 0.48%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 960 1.31%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 400.05 1.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.7 0.07%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan’s movie roars despite World Cup fever
Back Back

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan’s movie roars despite World Cup fever

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Despite the cricketing spectacle of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final, Salman Khan's movie has maintained a firm grip on the Box Office.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan's movie has been doing well despite the World Cup fever (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan's movie has been doing well despite the World Cup fever (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Tiger 3 has managed to maintain a firm grip on the Box Office despite the cricketing spectacle of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final. Early estimates suggest the film raked in a commendable 10.25 crore on November 19, showcasing the star power of Salman Khan.

The movie, which also features Katrina Kaif, opened to a robust 44.45 crore, setting the tone for its initial box office journey. It saw a significant surge on the second day, amassing 59.25 crore, indicating a strong audience pull. The subsequent days experienced the natural ebb and flow in collections with a noticeable dip by the fourth day, where it garnered 21.1 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s movie doing well despite World Cup fever

The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films, remained resilient, and the first week (ending on Thursday) closed with a total collection of 187.65 crore. This figure combines the Hindi version's impressive 183 crore with contributions from the Telugu and Tamil versions.

The film's endurance was tested on its second weekend, particularly on November 19, which coincided with the high-octane cricket final. Despite the national focus on the match, Tiger 3 sustained its momentum. The 39.62% jump in collections on the seventh day, which preceded the cricket final, was a lead-up to the stable performance on the day of the match.

Also Read: Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says...

The espionage thriller, a part of YRF’s spy universe, has accumulated approximately 229.65 crore, marking a successful run. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the film's competition with the ICC World Cup 2023 which drove large audiences away from cinemas.

Tiger 3 worldwide collections

As per the official numbers shared by YRF, the Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) worldwide is 376 crore, with India GBOC at 280 crore and 96 crore overseas.

Tiger 3 unusual release date

Tiger 3 was released on an unusual day, a Sunday, as it coincided with Diwali. It is a common practice for Bollywood movies to get released on Fridays. On some occasions, films are even released a day in advance to serve the occasion. For example, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on September 7, a Thursday that coincided with Janmashtami.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, another YRF movie, was also released on an unusual day. November 13 was a Tuesday when the SRK movie was released as it was Diwali in 2012.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App