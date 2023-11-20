Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan’s movie roars despite World Cup fever
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Tiger 3 has managed to maintain a firm grip on the Box Office despite the cricketing spectacle of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final. Early estimates suggest the film raked in a commendable ₹10.25 crore on November 19, showcasing the star power of Salman Khan.