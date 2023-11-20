Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Tiger 3 has managed to maintain a firm grip on the Box Office despite the cricketing spectacle of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final. Early estimates suggest the film raked in a commendable ₹10.25 crore on November 19, showcasing the star power of Salman Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie, which also features Katrina Kaif, opened to a robust ₹44.45 crore, setting the tone for its initial box office journey. It saw a significant surge on the second day, amassing ₹59.25 crore, indicating a strong audience pull. The subsequent days experienced the natural ebb and flow in collections with a noticeable dip by the fourth day, where it garnered ₹21.1 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan's movie doing well despite World Cup fever The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films, remained resilient, and the first week (ending on Thursday) closed with a total collection of ₹187.65 crore. This figure combines the Hindi version's impressive ₹183 crore with contributions from the Telugu and Tamil versions.

The film's endurance was tested on its second weekend, particularly on November 19, which coincided with the high-octane cricket final. Despite the national focus on the match, Tiger 3 sustained its momentum. The 39.62% jump in collections on the seventh day, which preceded the cricket final, was a lead-up to the stable performance on the day of the match.

Also Read: Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says... The espionage thriller, a part of YRF’s spy universe, has accumulated approximately ₹229.65 crore, marking a successful run. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the film's competition with the ICC World Cup 2023 which drove large audiences away from cinemas.

Tiger 3 worldwide collections As per the official numbers shared by YRF, the Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) worldwide is ₹376 crore, with India GBOC at ₹280 crore and ₹96 crore overseas.

Tiger 3 unusual release date Tiger 3 was released on an unusual day, a Sunday, as it coincided with Diwali. It is a common practice for Bollywood movies to get released on Fridays. On some occasions, films are even released a day in advance to serve the occasion. For example, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on September 7, a Thursday that coincided with Janmashtami.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, another YRF movie, was also released on an unusual day. November 13 was a Tuesday when the SRK movie was released as it was Diwali in 2012.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

