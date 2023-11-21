Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Still no competition for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s movie
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: The movie, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is still enjoying zero competition in theatres.
The interest in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 continues. On its ninth day since release, early estimates suggest a collection of ₹6.50 crore, hinting at the ebb and flow typical of Bollywood movies after the opening week.
