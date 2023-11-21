The interest in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 continues. On its ninth day since release, early estimates suggest a collection of ₹6.50 crore, hinting at the ebb and flow typical of Bollywood movies after the opening week.

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, opened to a robust collection, seeing a mix of rises and dips in its second weekend. The first week's collection stood at an impressive ₹187.65 crore.

The first Friday of the second week marked a collection of ₹13.25 crore, experiencing a decline of 28.38% from the previous day. However, in a twist of weekend fate, the film's collections surged by 39.62% on the first Saturday, raking in ₹18.5 crore.

The second Sunday saw a sharp turn, with collections dropping by 43.24%, amounting to ₹10.5 crore. Interestingly, it was the same day when India clashed with Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Despite the massive interest in the cricket match, the Yash Raj Films’ movie managed to draw a significant number of people to the theatre.

As it stands, the running total for Tiger 3 stands at ₹236.43 crore, according to early estimates. The figures for the ninth day are, however, yet to be finalised. For Day 10, the latest estimate suggests an earning of ₹1.43 crore.

As per YRF, The India Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) stands at ₹290 crore while the net collection is ₹238.10 crore. The movie's GBOC overseas is ₹98 crore, making it a total of ₹388 crore GBOC.

The film's performance continues to be a subject of interest, with weekdays expected to present a clearer picture of its staying power. The coming days will prove crucial as Tiger 3 navigates the competitive waters of Box Office longevity. Fortunately for the movie, there is no big release coming up this Friday. The next big release is Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, which will be released on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

