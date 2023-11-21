comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:29:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.15 1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.7 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.25 1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.15 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 250.15 -0.32%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Still no competition for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s movie
Back Back

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Still no competition for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s movie

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: The movie, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is still enjoying zero competition in theatres.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 9: Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

The interest in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 continues. On its ninth day since release, early estimates suggest a collection of 6.50 crore, hinting at the ebb and flow typical of Bollywood movies after the opening week.

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, opened to a robust collection, seeing a mix of rises and dips in its second weekend. The first week's collection stood at an impressive 187.65 crore.

Also Read: Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?

The first Friday of the second week marked a collection of 13.25 crore, experiencing a decline of 28.38% from the previous day. However, in a twist of weekend fate, the film's collections surged by 39.62% on the first Saturday, raking in 18.5 crore.

The second Sunday saw a sharp turn, with collections dropping by 43.24%, amounting to 10.5 crore. Interestingly, it was the same day when India clashed with Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Despite the massive interest in the cricket match, the Yash Raj Films’ movie managed to draw a significant number of people to the theatre.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan’s movie roars despite World Cup fever

As it stands, the running total for Tiger 3 stands at 236.43 crore, according to early estimates. The figures for the ninth day are, however, yet to be finalised. For Day 10, the latest estimate suggests an earning of 1.43 crore.

As per YRF, The India Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) stands at 290 crore while the net collection is 238.10 crore. The movie's GBOC overseas is 98 crore, making it a total of 388 crore GBOC.

The film's performance continues to be a subject of interest, with weekdays expected to present a clearer picture of its staying power. The coming days will prove crucial as Tiger 3 navigates the competitive waters of Box Office longevity. Fortunately for the movie, there is no big release coming up this Friday. The next big release is Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, which will be released on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 02:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App