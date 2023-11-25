Salman Khan starer Tiger 3 continued to maintain its strong run on day 13 and collected ₹258.67 crore in India on Friday, according to Sacnilk.com. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film collected is now eyeing to its touch ₹275 crore mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tiger 3 box office collection day 13 Till now, Tiger 3 continued to maintain its charm not only in its Hindi-speaking audience but also among its South Indian audience. According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned a total of ₹3.80 crore in India on its thirteenth day for all languages.

The action marvel of YRF Spy Universe collected around ₹254.87 crore (net) in India on Thursday which increased to ₹258.67 crore (net) on Friday. The movie's 13th-day global collection stood at ₹420.30 crore. The movie's day 13 gross collection stood at ₹310.30 crore.

The movie witnessed a larger number of audience on its night shows on day 13. Occupancy stood at 7.85% on morning shows, 10.14% on afternoon shows, 13.23% on evening shows, and 19.97% on night shows on Friday. The movie's overall occupancy on Hindi shows stood at 12.89% Friday, November 24.

Tiger box office collection day 14 The movie earned ₹1.63 crore till afternoon on Day 14, reported Sacnilk.com. With this, its total collection in India stood at ₹260.30 crore (net) so far.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma the movie is the fifth spy movie in Aditya Chopra's YRF spyverse. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles. The movie was released on Diwali and beat festive day and World Cup distractions to cross ₹400 crore in 10 days.

The movie is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, it also features Hrithik Roshan in one of its post-credit scene. The movie has a similar plot just like the two previous instalments- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie focuses on a mission involving RA&W agent Tiger, played by Salman, and ISI agent, Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif.

