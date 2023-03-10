New Delhi: Ganapath, a new action film starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, will release in cinemas for the Dussehra weekend on 20 October. The film directed by Vikas Bahl, will have Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt, Tiger made his film debut with the 2014 action romantic film Heropanti, also starring Sanon, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sabbir Khan. In 2016, Shroff reteamed with Nadiadwala and Khan in Baaghi (2016), set against the backdrop of a martial arts school while also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu. He followed this up with Remo D’Souza’s superhero film A Flying Jatt alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and dance film Munna Michael opposite Nidhhi Agerwal, both unsuccessful at the box office.

In 2018, Shroff was seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, a spiritual sequel to Baaghi, and the second instalment of the Baaghi film series opposite Disha Patani. After that, he appeared in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, a romantic drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which served as a sequel to Student of the Year. Since then, he has been seen in action drama War alongside Hrithik Roshan and the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. His last release, Heropanti 2, was a box office flop.

Sanon who made her acting debut with Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014, was then seen in Heropanti (2014). She has since starred in commercially successful romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019), besides ensemble comedies Dilwale (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019). Her film Mimi had streamed on Netflix during the covid-19 pandemic and she has more recently, appeared in Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya and Shehzada.