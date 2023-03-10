Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganpath to release on 20 October1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, is directed by Vikas Bahl and will have Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions
New Delhi: Ganapath, a new action film starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, will release in cinemas for the Dussehra weekend on 20 October. The film directed by Vikas Bahl, will have Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions.
