Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganpath to release on 20 October

In 2018, Shroff was seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, a spiritual sequel to Baaghi, and the second instalment of the Baaghi film series opposite Disha Patani. After that, he appeared in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, a romantic drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which served as a sequel to Student of the Year. Since then, he has been seen in action drama War alongside Hrithik Roshan and the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. His last release, Heropanti 2, was a box office flop.

