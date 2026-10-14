Lionsgate Play founder to launch new streaming app Tiger TV for Hindi and Punjabi content

Lata Jha
3 min read14 Oct 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Rohit Jain, former president of Lionsgate Play Asia.
Summary
Lionsgate Play is expanding beyond Hollywood with Tiger TV, a Hindi- and Punjabi-language service targeting underserved audiences and the diaspora. It aims to generate 500 crore in annual recurring revenue within three years.

Rohit Jain, former president of Lionsgate Play Asia, who took full ownership of the Canadian-American content studio’s OTT streaming business in South and Southeast Asia earlier this year, has launched Tiger TV, a new streaming service focused on Hindi and Punjabi content.

The platform will be available within the Lionsgate Play app in India and other Asian markets but will require a separate subscription priced at 799 a year. Tiger TV aims to premiere one new show or movie every week across the two languages, backed by a content intellectual property (IP) investment of 500 crore over the next three years.

Outside Asia, Tiger TV will launch as an independent app in markets such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where Lionsgate Play is not available. In Asian markets where Lionsgate Play already operates, including the Philippines, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, the service will be integrated into the existing app.

Tiger TV eventually aims to operate in 50 focused markets globally and expand into more Indian languages.

A different streaming play

“This launch is part of a blueprint to go beyond Hollywood content that Lionsgate Play has been known for. We’re looking at a combination of original shows and acquired movies and generally trying to serve underserved markets,” Rohit Jain, founder and CEO, Lionsgate Play said in an interview.

Tiger TV will serve as an alter ego to Lionsgate Play, which is known for action, crime and thriller content, Jain said. The new app will focus on comedy, drama and romance for a mass-market audience.

While Punjabi content remains underserved, Jain said the company is not looking to compete directly with major players in the Hindi-language market, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee 5, each of which has its own specific niches.

After launch, Tiger TV will stream titles including Punjabi political drama Laal Salaam, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? and Daanav, a web show produced by JAR Pictures, among others.

“The idea is to go after the diaspora with ARR of 500 crore in the next three years,” Jain said.

Tiger TV will also be bundled with aggregators such as Prime Video Channels and YouTube Primetime Channels to expand its distribution.

Also Read | K-dramas, microdramas gain as OTT viewers diversify

The regional opportunity

According to media consulting firm Ormax, India’s OTT audience universe is estimated at 664.9 million people, representing 45% of the country’s population. The total number of active paid OTT subscriptions, defined as subscriptions used at least once in the previous month, stands at 172.6 million, including those accessed through telecom bundles and OTT aggregators. Paid subscriptions grew 16% from 148.2 million in 2025.

Despite the abundance of content across languages and platforms, new streaming services continue to emerge, seeking to tap opportunities in underserved regional markets. Abhijat Marathi, for instance, was launched at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as a dedicated platform for Marathi-language content. Elsewhere, celebrities such as Kamal Haasan have advocated for state-backed OTT platforms, including one for Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka has already outlined plans for a regional streaming service.

Most of these platforms are not attempting to compete directly with giants such as Netflix or Prime Video. Instead, they are targeting niche audiences and local advertisers in India’s heavily ad-supported OTT market, creating opportunities for regional brands and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The bigger challenge, however, may be getting discovered.

The discovery challenge

In an earlier interview, Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader of media, entertainment and sports at PwC India, said new OTT launches are happening because India’s content ecosystem is expanding and audience preferences are evolving.

There is a clear gap for regional storytelling that newer players are trying to fill. Audiences increasingly want stories rooted in their own language, culture and lived experiences. Large global platforms cannot always serve these needs deeply or consistently.

“The opportunity lies in a loyal community, lower content costs, compared to Hindi or English, and scope for partnerships with local creators, telecom players and TV networks. But to compete with global players, high-quality content and a good user experience will be required,” Sethi had added.

Also Read | Social media influencers have a new playground: Indian reality TV

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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