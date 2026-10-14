Lionsgate Play founder to launch new streaming app Tiger TV for Hindi and Punjabi content

Rohit Jain, former president of Lionsgate Play Asia, who took full ownership of the Canadian-American content studio’s OTT streaming business in South and Southeast Asia earlier this year, has launched Tiger TV, a new streaming service focused on Hindi and Punjabi content.
The platform will be available within the Lionsgate Play app in India and other Asian markets but will require a separate subscription priced at ₹799 a year. Tiger TV aims to premiere one new show or movie every week across the two languages, backed by a content intellectual property (IP) investment of ₹500 crore over the next three years.