NEW DELHI: Short video app TikTok has appointed Ashok A Cherian as the marketing head for India. He will be responsible for spearheading brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the platform.

Prior to this, Cherian led the marketing and revenue efforts at Applause Entertainment, a part of Aditya Birla Group.

"Ashok's appointment further strengthens our local leadership team, which is committed to ensuring structured growth and providing an exciting and safe in-app experience to our users," said Nikhil Gandhi, India head, TikTok.

With two decades of experience, Cherian has held several leadership roles including that of chief marketing officer at SMAASH Entertainment contributing to the rapid growth of the brand. His experience includes working in print, television, consulting, and retail industries, with brands such as MTV Networks, UTV Broadcasting, Open Kimono, Naked Communications, and Just Another Magazine.

Commenting on his new role, Cherian said, “I am delighted to join TikTok and excited at the opportunity to be a part of this team. TikTok has democratised content creation and redefined the way people create and share short-video content"

