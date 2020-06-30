TikTok ban leaves brands, advertising agencies stranded

Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and CEO of digital agency TheSmallBigIdea said there will be a massive impact on ad spends from short to medium term because even brands would like to stay away from Tiktok even if it is allowed to operate. The ban will lead to brands rethinking their media strategy and Tiktok’s share will get redistributed on other platforms. Overall spends might go down as well, Pillai said.