NEW DELHI: India's ban on Chinese app TikTok has led to loss of about ₹120 crore in annual earnings of top 100 influencers on the platform, as per a report from the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). A content creator, with a follower base in millions, could earn ₹30,000-35,000 a month, the report said.

IIHB has said findings are based on data complied after multiple discussions with market intermediaries, talent managers, and TikTokers.

Paid content on TikTok did not fetch as much as those on mature platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. A brand could get a picture post from top 10 TikTokers for ₹1.2-1.5 lakh, a carousel or GIF cost ₹1.5 lakh but dropped to ₹5,000 for influencers lower down the rank. A story was priced ₹5,000-50,000 depending on the pecking order.

Influencers on mature platforms such as YouTube and Instagram earn nearly three times more through various kinds of brand deals when compared with those on TikTok, according to estimates from influencer marketing executives.

With a collective following of 100 million, Riyaz Aly, Faisal Shaikh and Arishfa Khan emerged as top earners on TikTok making between ₹6 and ₹4 crore each annually.

The 16-year old Aly, with 42.3 million followers, known for his music lip-sync videos and hailing from Bhutan, is the highest grosser amongst TikTokers extending his influence for brands, labels and clients. He reportedly takes home at ₹5-6 crore. Aly made his debut in ‘Yaari hai’ music video sung by Tony Kakkar and also collaborated with Shilpa Shetty and Deepika Padukone.

Faisal Shaikh earned an estimated ₹4-4.5 crore and emerged as biggest earner on TikTok in India. Known for lip-synced videos, Shaikh is an actor and model and has appeared in multiple music videos.

The third most sought after TikToker was television actor Arishfa Khan whose earnings are estimated at ₹4-4.5 crores. Apart from comedy and lip-sync content, beauty and makeup tips are the prime offering that helped her gain 28 million TikTok followers. She was a popular endorser, much sought after by brands.

According to Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB, the glaring gap between TikTok influencers huge following and their earnings could be due to poor quality of content on the platform.

Goyal added that over 60% of TikTok’s active daily user base was said to be between 16 and 24 years. "While that is theoretically attractive to brands, but in reality, this age-group does not really have as much discretionary spending power as compared to their peers in Western economies." he said.

