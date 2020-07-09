TikTok ban led to 120 crore loss in influencer earnings in India: Report

Paid content on TikTok did not fetch as much as those on mature platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. A brand could get a picture post from top 10 TikTokers for ₹1.2-1.5 lakh, a carousel or GIF cost ₹1.5 lakh but dropped to ₹5,000 for influencers lower down the rank. A story was priced ₹5,000-50,000 depending on the pecking order.