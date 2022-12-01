TikTok chief touts customer data-privacy initiatives

The popular short-form video platform has been under scrutiny in Washington, D.C., over some of its data practices. The Biden administration is currently working on a broad policy to secure data on apps based in countries such as China that are considered adversaries. TikTok is also negotiating with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as Cfius, a federal panel that reviews foreign investments for national security concerns, on a plan to secure the data of U.S. users.