TikTok dealt another hit as Democratic Senator joins calls for banning the app
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet urges Apple and Google to bar TikTok from their app stores
Another prominent Democrat has joined Republicans seeking to hobble TikTok, with Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) calling on Apple Inc. and Google to bar the Chinese-owned video platform from their app stores.
