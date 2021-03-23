TikTok doesn’t pose overt threat to US national security, researchers say
- Study by university cybersecurity group finds no evidence of ‘overtly malicious behavior’ in short-video app’s code
The computer code underlying TikTok doesn’t pose a national security threat to the U.S., according to a new study by university cybersecurity researchers.
Released Monday by the University of Toronto cybersecurity group Citizen Lab, the report comes after government officials in multiple countries, including in the administration of former President Donald Trump, suggested the popular Chinese-owned short-video app could aid Beijing in spying overseas.
