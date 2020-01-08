TikTok’s new community guidelines emulate other larger social media platforms'

NEW DELHI : Growing short video and social media platform, TikTok, today published its new community guidelines. While the guidelines do not seem to carry anything new or mentionable, it’s worth noting that they are much more vast than the older version and similar to those developed by Facebook, Twitter and other global social media platforms over the years.

Compared to this, TikTok’s earlier Community Guidelines look more like a broad set of rules that users are meant to follow. The new guidelines have 10 distinct sections with subsections to cover the kind of posts that the platform won’t accept.

“The Community Guidelines we've published today give users far more detail than previous versions. Over the past year our global trust and safety team has grown, just as our platform has, and we've combined our experience to bring greater transparency to our guidelines," Lavanya Mahendran and Nasser Alsherif, from TikTok’s Global Trust and Safety team wrote on a blog post.

While the usual banning of terror, misinformation etc. are included, TikTok’s guidelines also disallow the use of multiple TikTok accounts “under false or fraudulent pretenses". The company also wrote that attempts to buy and sell views, likes, followers, shares or comments will also violate the guidelines, as will promotion of artificial traffic generation services.

The guidelines published today will be for all content on TikTok, globally. However, the company notes in its blog post that moderation of said content may differ from country to country. “Our global guidelines are the basis of the moderation policies TikTok's regional and country teams localize and implement in accordance with local laws and norms," the post says.

So, while the global guidelines for TikTok define hate speech in a certain way, local teams will take laws, norms and the culture of a country into accounts before removing a post from the platform.

Largely, TikTok’s new guidelines suggest a more mature approach to social media from the platform which has often been seen as a more entertainment-driven space. The company has been trying to drive more mature content onto the platform in recent times, with initiatives like EduTok and others.