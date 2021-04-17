TikTok turns average joes into stars. Then what?

The social-media app’s algorithm picked up the clip of the 26-year-old student and part-time barista tossing a yellow squeeze toy to Daisy, who appeared to devour it in a single gulp, and promoted it to users around the world. Overnight, the 12-second clip went viral, getting hundreds of thousands of views. It has since been seen by more than 1.4 million people.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in