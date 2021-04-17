Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >TikTok turns average joes into stars. Then what?

TikTok turns average joes into stars. Then what?

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
6 min read . 08:00 PM IST GEORGIA WELLS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Even when a creator scores a viral hit, repeat success can prove elusive

When Kendra Womack uploaded a short video of her aunt’s Labrador retriever to TikTok last year, she didn’t expect what happened next.

The social-media app’s algorithm picked up the clip of the 26-year-old student and part-time barista tossing a yellow squeeze toy to Daisy, who appeared to devour it in a single gulp, and promoted it to users around the world. Overnight, the 12-second clip went viral, getting hundreds of thousands of views. It has since been seen by more than 1.4 million people.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.