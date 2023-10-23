Charlie and the Chocolates Factory director Tim Burton is all over the internet for his viral video with Monica Bellucci, Italian actress and model. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 18th Rome Film Festival held at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica. The 65-year-old director looked very excited with Monica Bellucci as the couple made their entry into the film festival.

Tim Burton dressed in a completely black ensemble, including a suit, shirt, tie, and shoes. On the other hand, Monica Bellucci, made a choice to wear a dark gray, floor-length gown with an off-the-shoulder design. The couple struck poses for the paparazzi.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

While speaking to Elle France, Monica Bellucci expressed her love for Tim Burton and described how she is "happy" to have met him. “What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all," the Italian actress said. “It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life ... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, and another adventure begins," she added.

Internet reacts

The video of the couple is breaking the internet and has accumulated millions of views on different handles. Some social media users called the relationship between Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci inappropriate, while others defended the couple and also called their relationship cute.

For the unaware, Monica Bellucci will feature in Tom Burton's upcoming film- Beetlejuice 2, which is a sequel to his 1988 film Beetlejuice. The film is based on a story written by Seth Grahame-Smith and stars Michael Kiaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Jenna Ortega. Beetlejuice 2 is set to make its world premiere in 2024.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!