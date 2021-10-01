Times Network to launch Hindi business news channel ET NOW Swadesh

NEW DELHI: Times Network is set to enter the Hindi business news genre with the launch of ET NOW Swadesh, that will be available across DTH (direct-to-home) services and on cable through MSOs (multiple system operators) starting 4 October, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Led by Nikunj Dalmia as managing director, the editorial team will include financial and business journalists such as Mihir Bhatt, Pradeep Pandya, Kavita Thapliyal and Priyanka Anand. The channel, the company claims, will focus on analysis and perspectives on stocks and commodities, investment opportunities and personalised portfolios, recommendations with insights and guidance from industry experts like Nilesh Shah and Madhu Kela. The brand manifesto of ‘Badlo Badlo Desh Ke Sath’ refers to the proposition of ‘helping Indians rise with India,’ the firm said.

Currently, the Hindi business news broadcasting sector is very small with only two prominent players -- Zee Business Hindi and CNBC Awaaz. Times Network also launched its Hindi general news channels TImes NOW Navbharat earlier this year.

The morning band of ET NOW Swadesh between 8 am to 4pm will bring nine shows including titles like Khara Sauda, 10 Ka Bazaar, Your Stocks, Commodity Now, F&O Junction, Midcap Masti, Corporate Connections, Stocks Fatafat and Closing Call, which will cover business and markets.

“While the pandemic presented unprecedented challenges worldwide, it has undoubtedly been an agent of radical change, to rethink and reimagine businesses and lives. New streams including digital services and payments, financial and investment tools have emerged as the definitive factors that will pave the path to progress. ET NOW Swadesh will pioneer a new revolution of financial empowerment and progress for crores of Hindi speaking viewers," MK Anand, managing director and CEO, Times Network said in a statement.

The network will roll out a marketing campaign in key Hindi-speaking markets and run month-long promotional activities across TV, outdoor, print, trade, social media and leading digital platforms.

