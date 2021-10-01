Times Network to launch Hindi business news channel ET NOW Swadesh

“While the pandemic presented unprecedented challenges worldwide, it has undoubtedly been an agent of radical change, to rethink and reimagine businesses and lives. New streams including digital services and payments, financial and investment tools have emerged as the definitive factors that will pave the path to progress. ET NOW Swadesh will pioneer a new revolution of financial empowerment and progress for crores of Hindi speaking viewers," MK Anand, managing director and CEO, Times Network said in a statement.