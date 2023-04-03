Tips Industries forays into web originals1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:36 AM IST
The firm has produced Gaslight, a film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tips Industries, a music record label, film production, promotion and distribution company has announced its foray into web originals with Ajmer Files, a show whose cast and crew is in the process of finalizing. Other than that, the firm has produced Gaslight, a film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
