Tips Music, Sony Music Publishing sign global deal1 min read 10 May 2023, 11:26 AM IST
The deal between Tips Music and SMP is anticipated to boost the publishing and royalty earnings of the Bollywood music label.
New Delhi: Tips Industries Ltd has signed a global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) which will enable the latter to administer and promote the songs globally, expanding the reach and audience of Tips Music’s catalogue. This collaboration between Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing is an indication of the growing demand for Indian music and the opportunities it offers for collaboration and growth, the two companies said in a statement.
