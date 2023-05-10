New Delhi: Tips Industries Ltd has signed a global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) which will enable the latter to administer and promote the songs globally, expanding the reach and audience of Tips Music’s catalogue. This collaboration between Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing is an indication of the growing demand for Indian music and the opportunities it offers for collaboration and growth, the two companies said in a statement.

The deal between Tips Music and SMP is anticipated to boost the publishing and royalty earnings of the Bollywood music label while enabling its artists to attain a more extensive global audience. The agreement covers administration, synchronization, and catalogue promotion of the Indian music label’s repertoire. SMP will also be promoting Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets, the statement added.

“This agreement is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach and showcase our music to a global audience. This partnership will not only increase our publishing and royalty collection, but undoubtedly take Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the globe. We are committed to further fueling the growth of the Indian music industry by catering to audiences beyond borders," Kumar Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries Ltd said in a statement.

The strategic deal gives SMP access to Tips Music’s catalogue that comprises over 30,000 tracks and 5,500 albums spanning 24 languages.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Kumar and his team at Tips to the Sony Music Publishing family. Tips have established an amazing collection of songs over their more than 30 years in this business and continue to add to this legacy globally. With our global reach we look forward to working with Tips to grow both its business and that of its songwriters," Guy Henderson, president, international of Sony Music Publishing said in a statement.