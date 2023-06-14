Tirthanand Rao of Kapil Sharma comedy show attempts suicide on Facebook live for 2nd time2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Rao had attempted to die by suicide on 27 December 2021 as well, in the mid of the ongoing Covid-19 induced Pandemic. In 2021 as well, he had gone live on Facebook, and had called his assistant to inform about the drastic step he was about to take.
Tirthanand Rao, the former Kapil Sharma show actor, attempted suicide during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday. This was not the first time the actor attempted suicide during a live session. He had done the same in 2021.
