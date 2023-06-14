Tirthanand Rao, the former Kapil Sharma show actor, attempted suicide during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday. This was not the first time the actor attempted suicide during a live session. He had done the same in 2021.

Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma in his televised comedy show in 2016. Rao was part of the Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. Rao had said that Kapil Sharma had offered the former a character after Sharma had a fallout with Sunil Grover.

Rao during the live session said that he has been in a ‘live-in’ relationship with a woman, whom he met in October 2022. He further said that the woman ‘emotionally blackmails’ him and ‘extorts money’ from him.

“I am in debt of ₹3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet," Tirthanand said in the video.

She has filed a police case against me and is threatening me to marry her, he alleged, adding that he was in a huge debt.

A visibly sad, and distraught Tirthanand Rao stated that he was in ‘ ₹3-4 lakh’ debt.

Tirthanand Rao also dubbed as ‘Junior Nana Patekar’, during the live session was seen drinking some liquid, possibly poison from an insect repellant bottle.

Officials said that Rao was rushed to a hospital by his friends who arrived at his home after watching the video, officials said.

A resident of Mira Road, Rao was later quoted saying by The Indian Express,"I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempted suicide, I was rushed to a hospital but now I am home and I am alright."

Rao had attempted to die by suicide on 27 December 2021 as well, in the mid of the ongoing Covid-19 induced Pandemic. In 2021 as well, he had gone live on Facebook, and had called his assistant to inform about the drastic step he was about to take.

“The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web-series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life." Rao had told News18.

If you need support or know someone who needs support please reach out to the following numbers

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918