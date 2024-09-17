Govt proposes stricter tobacco regulations for online content platforms | Mint

Industry
Govt proposes stricter tobacco regulations for online content platforms
SummaryThe Union health ministry has rolled out draft rules that propose that content platforms will be required to include non-skippable anti-tobacco health spots (minimum 30 seconds) at the beginning and midway through content featuring tobacco use (released on or after 1 September 2023).
"Smoking causes cancer" is a warning or disclaimer that pops up everytime a character lights up a cigarette in movies or TV programmes. This warning was often skipped on streaming platforms, which are known to showcase realistic portrayals of life and events.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more