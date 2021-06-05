Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ faces another delay

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: India’s wait to see the much anticipated Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 could get longer as the shoot of the film has been suspended yet again in the US, with the team self-isolating after a member tested positive for covid-19, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The action film was pushed to summer 2022 after being slated for November 2021, leading to delays across the world. The film, however, has been in the news for its meticulous production adhering to covid-19 protocols.

New Delhi: India’s wait to see the much anticipated Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 could get longer as the shoot of the film has been suspended yet again in the US, with the team self-isolating after a member tested positive for covid-19, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The action film was pushed to summer 2022 after being slated for November 2021, leading to delays across the world. The film, however, has been in the news for its meticulous production adhering to covid-19 protocols.

To be sure, Hollywood seems committed to stage a comeback to movie theatres with major markets such as the US, UK and UAE now having opened up. Film studio Marvel recently announced dates for its next 10 movies, while its superhero flick Black Widow is scheduled for 9 July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open on 3 September.

This April, the box office in the US saw its best weekend since the pandemic started, crossing the $50 million mark for the first time in over a year with Mortal Kombat and Japanese film Demon Slayer The Movie - Mugen Train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A trade expert, who did not wish to be named, said the absence of Bollywood fare soon after theatres reopen may allow better showcasing for big Hollywood titles in India that anyway have wide appeal thanks to dubbed versions.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and Rs.15.54 crore respectively.